Victim identified in deadly car crash in Brunswick County

One person dead in single vehicle crash in Brunswick County

The victim in a deadly car crash Saturday evening in Brunswick County has been identified.

Tyler Lee Dandron, 24, died just before 10 p.m. Saturday night when his vehicle struck a semi-trailer parked in a yard on Boone's Neck Road.

Trooper Inman with the State Highway Patrol said Dandron was driving west on Boones Neck Road when he lost control of his vehicle and ran off the road to the right.

He struck a chain link fence and then continued to travel until he struck a semi-trailer parked in a yard.

Dandron's vehicle came to a stop when he struck the semi-trailer.

Highway Patrol does not suspect drugs or alcohol were a factor at this time. However they do suspect speed was a factor.

