One person dead in single car crash in Brunswick County

One person dead in single vehicle crash in Brunswick County

One person is dead has died after a single car wreck in Brunswick County Saturday evening.

Chief David Robinson with the Coastline Rescue squad says the accident happened just before 10pm.

Robinson says the vehicle was traveling along the 2600 block of Boone's Neck Road when the car ran off the road and struck an object in a yard.

Boone's Neck Road is currently closed as the Highway Patrol is on scene investigating the crash.

Stay with WECT as we continue to gather more details.

Copyright 2017 WECT All Rights Reserved