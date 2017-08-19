One person dead in single car crash in Brunswick County

With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.More >>
With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.More >>
Gregg County officials confirm the suspect in the I-20 standoff Saturday has died from a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound.More >>
Gregg County officials confirm the suspect in the I-20 standoff Saturday has died from a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound.More >>
The Sabine Parish Coroner has released the identity of a man shot to death when answering the door.More >>
The Sabine Parish Coroner has released the identity of a man shot to death when answering the door.More >>
Trump tweeted, deleted, tweeted, deleted and tweeted before getting the spelling right.More >>
Trump tweeted, deleted, tweeted, deleted and tweeted before getting the spelling right.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>