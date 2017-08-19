Numbers are in on how many pets were adopted during Clear the Shelters

The numbers are in on clear the shelters donations in our area! (Source: Pixabay)

The numbers are in on clear the shelters donations in our area!

In Columbus County, 19 dogs and nine cats were adopted to loving families.

The New Hanover County Shelter had 11 dogs and six cats adopted.

Pender County had 26 cats and 17 dogs adopted. 44 adoptions total! They said only 9 pets were left in the shelter.

In Brunswick County there was a total of 27 adoptions today! They said it took less than an hour.

