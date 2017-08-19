Numbers are in: Check out how many pets were adopted during Clear the Shelters

The numbers are in on clear the shelters donations in our area! (Source: Pixabay)

The numbers are in on clear the shelters donations in our area.

In Columbus County, 18 dogs and nine cats were adopted to loving families. Columbus County Animal Control Manager, Joey Prince said the total number of animals adopted this year shattered the previous record of 22 in one day, set last year during the 2016 Clear the Shelter event.

The New Hanover County Shelter had 11 dogs and six cats adopted.

Pender County had 26 cats and 17 dogs adopted. 43 adoptions total! They said only nine pets were left in the shelter.

In Brunswick County there was a total of 27 adoptions today! They said it took less than an hour. Their shelter is now in fact, clear!

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.