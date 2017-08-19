Fight for clean water continues at city hall

The fight for clean water continued Saturday with a rally at Wilmington City Hall.

The event was hosted by the Stop Gen-X in our water Facebook group. The turnout was much smaller than expected.

It was announced that Erin Brockovich and her team member Robert Bowcock would be in attendance, however neither Brockovich or Bowcock were in attendance. Brockovich's production team was there .

Speakers did include the Cape Fear River Watch, the NAACP, the New Hanover Chapter of the National Black Leadership Caucus, and Brunswick Environmental Action Team among others.

Joshua Bennetone was in attendance with other members of the National Black Leadership Caucus. He said even though the turnout was small, individuals can truly make a difference.

"This right here, this is what it's all about. The power here is in our numbers and the unity, unity like this that's what's going to bring change in these situations. each person doing their part one step at a time. I'm not even an organizer. I'm just participating putting effort in getting people informed, doing water drives, getting different people from different places to come down here and inform us on this situation," said Bennetone.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.