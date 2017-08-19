What's for lunch? - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

What's for lunch?

September 1, 2017

Bladen County

Turkey Club Sandwich

Cheeseburger

Baked Beans

Lettuce & Tomato

Coleslaw

Apple Slices

Brunswick County

Corn Dog

Chicken Nuggets

Potato Roasters

Peas and Carrots

Strawberry Cups

Columbus County

Pizza

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Peaches

Marinara Sauce

Side Salad

Milk

Duplin County

Pepperoni Pizza

Tossed Side Salad

Glazed Carrots

Strawberry Cup

New Hanover

Corn Dog Nuggets

Beef-a-Roni w/Breadstick

Black-eyed Peas

Garden Salad

Mixed Fruit

Fresh Fruit

Pender County

Cheese Pizza

Cheeseburger

Italian Salad

Roll

Steamed Broccoli

Tomato Wedges

Side Salad

Banana

Diced Pears

Orange Juice

Whiteville City Schools

Stuffed Crust Pizza

Turkey & Cheese w/Bun

Chef Salad

PB&J Pocket

Crinkle French Fries

Broccoli Dippers

Gelatin Fruit Cup

