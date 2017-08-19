Honest Engine to operate out of different building after fire

Honest Engine Equipment Company employees look at the damage to the business. (Source: WECT)

Honest Engine Equipment Company will reopen Tuesday after a fire tore through the shop early Saturday morning.

Until the store can be repaired, it will be operating out of the building to the right of the shop's destroyed main building.

The Wilmington Fire Department responded to the structure fire at 939 South Kerr Avenue on Saturday. According to Chief Danny Grafis, the main building was heavily damaged due to the fire.

Another building was moderately damaged, and a storage unit was involved as well.

Wilmington Police diverted traffic from South College Road starting around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Traffic remained diverted until about 6 p.m.

Triple-digit heat index values made it even more difficult for crews to extinguish the fire.

Wilmington Fire Department Asst. Chief Tom Robinson confirmed that several firefighters were checked out for heat exhaustion. They were relieved of their duties Saturday and were expected to return to work on Sunday.

"Because of the heat and humidity, we're having to rotate crews a lot more often and use a lot more companies out here. We've had every company in the city out here sometime between 4 o'clock and now," Robinson said around noon Saturday.

It took crews more than seven hours to contain the fire. They then spent the rest of the afternoon treating hot spots and beginning the investigation.

"More than likely they'll have to gut the whole thing and start over. Lots of damage. Lots of equipment inside that's damaged as well," Robinson said.

Employees tried to salvage anything they could Monday at the shop. This year is the store's 30th anniversary, and employees said they are in a waiting game right now after losing their second home.

WFD said a cause of the fire should be determined by Tuesday.

