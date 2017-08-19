What's for lunch?

August 31, 2017
Bladen County
Chicken Nuggets
Cornbread
Penne & Meat Sauce
Dinner Roll
Italian Roasted Veggies
Garden Salad
Mixed Fruit
Brunswick County
Orange Chicken w/Rice
Cheeseburger
Mixed Vegetables
Cheesy Broccoli
Fruit Explosion
Columbus County
Hot Dog
Taco (Turkey)
Mixed Fruit
Oven Fries
Baked Beans
Milk
Duplin County
Chicken Sandwich
Steamed Cabbage
French Fries
Peach Cup
New Hanover County
Cheeseburger
Tangerine Chicken w/Rice
Glazed Carrots
French Fries
Garden Salad
Mandarin Oranges
Fresh Fruit
Pender County
Tater Tots
Beef Nachos
Tortilla Chips
Chicken Nuggets
Roll
Turkey Chef Salad
Baby Carrots
Side Salad
Sliced Apples
Diced Peaches
Grape Juice
Whiteville City Schools
Hawaiian Chicken Wrap
Pork Chop w/Bun
PB&J Pocket
Chef Salad
Southern Baked Beans
Cucumber Dippers
Fruit Icee
