What's for lunch?

August 30, 2017
Bladen County
Chicken Sandwich
Hotdog
Tater Tots
Honeydew Melon
Brunswick County
Cheese Pizza
Ham & Cheese Hoagie
Garden Salad
Carrot Coins
Peaches
Columbus County
BIRTHDAY MEAL
Turkey w/Gravy
Sliced Ham
Apple
Roll
Mashed Potatoes
Spinach
Milk
Rice Krispy Treat
Duplin County
Hot Dog w/Chili
Sweet Potato Puffs
Black-eyed Peas
Applesauce Cup
New Hanover County
Stuffed Crust Pizza
Egg Rolls
Broccoli
Garden Salad
Frozen Fruit Cup
Fresh Fruit
Pender County
Popcorn Chicken Bowl
Roll
Hot Dog
Ham & Turkey Cobb Salad
Glazed Carrots
Sliced Cucumbers
Side Salad
Whole Orange
Cinnamon Applesauce
Fruit Juice
Whiteville City Schools
BBQ Chicken
Salisbury Steak
Chef Salad
PB&J Pocket
Creamed Potatoes
Collard Greens
Biscuit
Orange
