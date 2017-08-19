What's for lunch? - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

What's for lunch?

August 30, 2017

Bladen County

Chicken Sandwich

Hotdog

California Blend Veggies

Tater Tots

Honeydew Melon

Brunswick County

Cheese Pizza

Ham & Cheese Hoagie

Garden Salad

Carrot Coins

Peaches

Columbus County

BIRTHDAY MEAL

Turkey w/Gravy

Sliced Ham

Apple

Roll

Mashed Potatoes

Spinach

Milk

Rice Krispy Treat

Duplin County

Hot Dog w/Chili

Sweet Potato Puffs

Black-eyed Peas

Applesauce Cup

New Hanover County

Stuffed Crust Pizza

Egg Rolls

Broccoli

Garden Salad

Frozen Fruit Cup

Fresh Fruit

Pender County

Popcorn Chicken Bowl

Roll

Hot Dog

Ham & Turkey Cobb Salad

Glazed Carrots

Sliced Cucumbers

Side Salad

Whole Orange

Cinnamon Applesauce

Fruit Juice

Whiteville City Schools

BBQ Chicken

Salisbury Steak

Chef Salad

PB&J Pocket

Creamed Potatoes

Collard Greens

Biscuit

Orange

