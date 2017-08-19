What's for lunch? - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

What's for lunch?

August 29, 2017

Bladen County

Catfish Strips

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

Dinner Roll

Broccoli & Carrots

Cucumber Cup

Pineapple Tidbits

Brunswick County

Beef or Chicken Tacos

Pinto Beans

Corn

Taco Toppings

Pineapple

Columbus County

Fish Sandwich

Hamburger

Pears

Tomatoes and Rice

Green Peas

Milk

Duplin County

Cheeseburger

Whole Kernel Corn

Green Beans

Mixed Fruit Cup

New Hanover County

Chicken Tenders

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Roll

Veggie Sticks

California Vegetables

Garden Salad

Mixed Fruit

Fresh Fruit

Pender County

Inside Out Penne Pasta

Chicken Nuggets

Ham Chef Salad, Roll

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

Green Beans

Fresh Zucchini

Side Salad

Whole Apple

Raisins

Orange Juice

Whiteville City Schools

Papa John’s Pizza

Corn Dog

Chef Salad

PB&J Pocket

Seasoned Green Beans

Carrot Dippers

Crustless Apple Pie

Powered by Frankly