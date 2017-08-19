What's for lunch?

August 28, 2017
Bladen
Pepperoni Stuffed Crust Pizza
Chef’s Salad
Breadstick
California Blend Veggies
Baby Carrots
Brunswick County
Chicken Tenders
Grilled Cheese
Sweet Potato Fries
Green Beans
Apple Sauce
Columbus County
Beef-A-Roni
Corndog
Peaches
Carrots
Baby Limas
Roll
Milk
Duplin County
Popcorn Chicken w/Roll
Broccoli w/Cheese Sauce
Mashed Potatoes
Strawberry Cup
New Hanover County
Chicken Nuggets
Rice & Gravy
Pork BBQ w/Hushpuppies & Slaw
Baked Potato
Garden Salad
Diced Peaches
Fresh Fruit
Pender County
Cheeseburger
Meatloaf w/Gravy
Chicken Patty Sandwich
Chicken & Cheese Salad
Roll
Mashed Potatoes
Fresh Broccoli
Side Salad
Whole Orange
Mixed Fruit
Apple Juice
Whiteville City Schools
Cheeseburger
Chicken Salad
Chef Salad
PB&J Pocket
Saltine Crackers
Side Salad
Sweet Yellow Corn
Diced Peaches
