No. 11 Virginia downs UNCW women's soccer 2-0

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – No. 11 Virginia used a goal in each half to claim a 2-0 victory over UNCW in the season opener for both teams at UNCW Soccer Stadium on Friday evening.

Sophomore forward Alissa Gorzak gave the Cavaliers a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute when she gathered a loose ball and connected on a shot from 16 yards.

Virginia upped the advantage to 2-0 less than seven minutes into the second half when freshman midfielder Taryn Torres headed in a loose ball for the first goal of her college career.

Freshman goalkeeper Sydney Schneider made two saves in the loss for UNCW, which included stopping a penalty kick attempt in the 65th minute.

Game Notes:

• Virginia leads the all-time series by a 4-0-0 margin and made its first visit to Wilmington.

• The game was played in front of 953 fans, marking the largest crowd to watch a women’s soccer game in UNCW Soccer Stadium history.

• Freshmen Frannie Phillips and Audrey Harding accounted for UNCW’s two shots in the contest.

Up Next: The Seahawks complete the opening weekend of the regular season on Sunday with a 1 p.m. contest against Dayton at UNCW Soccer Stadium.

College Women’s Soccer: No. 11 Virginia 2, UNCW 0

Virginia 1 1 - 2

UNCW 0 0 - 0

Goals: UVA – Alissa Gorzak (17:23), Taryn Torres (51:47); UNCW – n/a. Assists: UVA – n/a; UNCW – n/a. Saves: UVA – Laurel Ivory 0 (90:00, 0 goals allowed); UNCW – Sydney Schneider 2 (90:00, 2 goals allowed). Shots: UVA – 5; UNCW – 2. Corner Kicks: UVA – 7; UNCW – 2. Attendance: 953.

