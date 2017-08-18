Solar eclipse glasses going to good cause

Morningside of Wilmington Assisted Living is using eclipse glasses to raise money for charity. (Source: WECT)

While several people across the country are selling solar eclipse glasses for big bucks, Morningside of Wilmington Assisted Living is using the glasses to raise money for charity.

Executive Director Nichole Wood said the center bought glasses for their residents, but they had about 120 extra.

"We took to social media and ended up selling out in about 30 minutes," Wood said.

All of the money from each pair of glasses will go to the Alzheimer's Association. Morningside is also a sponsor for The Walk to End Alzheimer's in Wilmington.

"We are able to give people safe equipment to enjoy the eclipse, but we are doing it for a good cause," Wood said. "Overall it was a great experience and a very unique experience. We didn't expect all the attention that we got, and still to this day we are getting calls of people wanting to get on a list in case we get any more."

In addition to the glasses, Morningside employees can also pay $1 to dress down on Friday and be "casual for a cause."

Wood said after the center explained to people what the event was and the cause behind it, people were even more excited to buy the glasses.

"We have had some people who have not had exact change and just donated the remaining amount because it was for a good cause," she said.

Morningside has three pairs of glasses left. They plan to auction off the last few pairs to raise as much money as possible for the event.

