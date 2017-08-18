Wilmington school travels to view total solar eclipse

The Wilmington Academy of Arts and Sciences has planned a school-wide field trip to view a complete solar eclipse on Monday. (Source: WECT)

The Wilmington Academy of Arts and Sciences has planned a school-wide field trip to view a complete solar eclipse on Monday. The school will travel to Georgetown, South Carolina and watch the eclipse from a baseball field.

Teacher Jesse Simon organized the trip, and said that students will travel with their families early to avoid traffic in the area. Georgetown is located in the eclipse path of totality, and Simon is expecting backups.

Simon added that while several students were nervous about what to expect during the eclipse, they were able to discuss in class what will happen during the event.

"We did some simulations and got to show them exactly what is going to happen. It's during a new moon phase, and there is going to be one minute and 46 seconds in Georgetown, SC where it will be totally dark, it's going to be about the same brightness as a full moon," he said.

Simon said he's grateful to be a part of a day students will remember forever.

