Castle Hayne Elementary to host community for solar eclipse

For two days David Glenn has been working to create an outdoor classroom at Castle Hayne Elementary School for Monday's solar eclipse. Glenn is the STEAM specialist at the school, and said the event has been on his radar well over a year.

He is planning a viewing event for staff, students, families and community members beginning at 2 p.m. The peak of the eclipse will happen in our area around 2:48 pm.

“It just seemed like the right thing to do for this community. And try and provide a safe and laid back type of event. And it kind of just blossomed from there,” Glenn said.

School principal Sam Highsmith said they want the event to be a fun, safe kickoff to the school year.

“It just brings relevance to what they do. There are some kids that like science but don’t like a science class. This is a way to make a science class fun,” he said.

Glenn and his son AJ have been creating indirect solar viewing devices ahead of the event. Glenn said that there will also be several pairs of solar glasses available for families to share during the event.

“There’s a lot of misconceptions and I can’t stress enough the safety that you have to take with this event. We’re asking parents and directing parents you have to supervise and guide your children through the event,” Glenn said.

Several New Hanover County Schools will dismiss early for the event, and Glenn said they are welcoming everyone to join them. Glenn added that they will be doing other eclipse activities for children, and will livestream the event inside for anyone who needs a break from the heat.

