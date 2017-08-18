Sister Hazel performs in Wilmington

Sister Hazel will be on stage in Wilmington tonight.

The band, from Gainesville, FL, will perform at the Blue Eyed Muse on Friday, Aug. 18.

Wilmington! Drop your plans tonight and come hang with us at #theblueeyedmuse #SisterHazelOnTour pic.twitter.com/gMjZGyFAdC — Sister Hazel (@SisterHazelBand) August 18, 2017

Known for their song "All for You," which was released in 1994, the five musicians are touring to promote the band’s ninth studio album, “Lighter In The Dark.” It debuted at #4 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart, #6 on Billboard’s Independent Albums chart, #30 on Billboard’s Top Current Albums chart, and #79 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

That speaks to the band’s musical style, which is a mix of country, rock, alternative and folk.

WECT’s Jon Evans talked to the band’s lead singer ahead of tonight’s show.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.