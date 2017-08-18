Councilman wants Third Street bridge to be named after basketball great

He is known as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, and was born and raised in Wilmington.

Now city officials want to name a bridge after him.

No, it's not Michael Jordan, but Meadowlark Lemon.

Lemon played in over 16,000 games for the Harlem Globetrotters. He was known as the "Crown Prince" of basketball while on the team.

Lemon grew up on the north side of the city, which is why Wilmington City Council member Earl Sheridan proposed to name the Third Street Bridge after him.

"In the early 1980s, he was one of the most famous athletes in the country," Sheridan said. "He's a tremendous figure. As I said, we don't have anything named for him so I thought this would be a good thing to name for Meadowlark Lemon."

Sheridan said he was surprised that nothing had been named after Lemon and added that this is the perfect opportunity.

"Well, a statue, you've got to raise the money. You've got to build the statue," Sheridan said. "The bridge is there. It doesn't really have a name and he was from that part of town. There's nothing named for him and I thought it would just be a great thing to name that for Meadowlark Lemon."

Sheridan's idea was endorsed by the African American Historical Commission of the City of Wilmington. The proposal is expected to go before the naming committee in the next few weeks.

Lemon was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2003. He passed away in 2015.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.