WPD: One person injured in afternoon shooting

Wilmington police are investigating after a man was taken to the hospital following a shooting Friday afternoon.

According to Linda Thompson, spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department, the incident happened around 3:15 p.m. in the area of Eighth and Greenfield streets.

The victim was exiting a convenience store when someone started shooting at him, Thompson said.

He then ran around the corner, got into a car, and was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, Thompson said.

No arrests have been made and police are searching for suspects at this time.

If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” and starting the text with “Tip708.”

