Sunset ceremony to remember victims of 9/11 to take place at Wrightsville Beach

A ceremony to honor and remember the victims of 9/11 will take place at Wrightsville Beach next month.

The remembrance service will be held at Wrightsville Beach Park Amphitheater on Monday, September 11 at 5:30 p.m., exactly 16 years after almost 3,000 people lost their lives in New York, Washington, D.C. and Shanksville, Pa. in a terrorist attack.

LeRoy Homer was one of them. Homer was the co-pilot of United Flight #93. His wife Melodie now lives in Wilmington and helped organize the event.

"Wilmington is home now," says Homer, and I’ve met so many people with connections to 9/11. It seemed like a good idea to do something here.”

Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach Police will attend along with firefighters from both municipalities.

The Girls' Choir of Wilmington will perform.

The event is open to the public. People attending are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Battery operated candles will be provided.

