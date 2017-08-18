Erin Brockovich shares her battle with dyslexia with children at The Hill School

Erin Brockovich is an environmental advocate, author, a beauty pageant winner, and the woman who launched a world famous lawsuit after contaminants were found in drinking water in California, but did you know she is also a dyslexic?

She shared her battle of the disorder Friday with dyslexic children at the Hill School in Wilmington.

"Dyslexia is a gift," Brockovich said. "People tell you we are different, that we aren't following the standard of conformance, but we have unique and brilliant minds."

Brockovich told two dozens students how she grew up with the disorder. She explained that her high school counselors told her she would never make it through high school or college because her grades were so poor.

"I proved them all wrong, I started taking oral exams and getting A's," Brockovich said. " We are visual people we need to see things."

Brockovich said her mother came to her one day and told her about the word "sticktoitiveness." It was that word that has carried her through defying the odds and winning the ground water containment case in Hinkley, California.

"It is a noun - means propensity to follow through in a determined manner, it means dogged persistence to follow thru born of stubbornness," Brockovich told the kids. "I guarantee you are all stubborn and persistent."

Many of the school children wore shirts Friday with the words "Decoding Dyslexia" on them, stating that their dyslexia was a superpower, not a detriment.

"We can read differently and we can see the words differently - it's like I have a super power," said student James Newton.

"For me it is harder to concentrate," said student Smith Fisher. "I can see things backwards. It's so great Erin came today, because she is dyslexic and she is doing so much to change the word."

Many of the school children also asked Brockovich about GenX.

"They had concerns about GenX and that just floored me. It just reminded me why I continue to do what I do and the importance of water for everyone," Brockovich said.

Brockovich said speaking to the small group Friday was a nice reprieve from the ongoing water crisis and the politics that come with it.

"These kids brought tears to my eyes today," she said. "It was such a nice break from reality. Even though they are different they greet each day with determination and a smile and it really struck home with me."

