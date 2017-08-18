Repairs to Wilmington's City Hall complete

Crews finished up repairs to Wilmington City Hall/Thalian Hall this week. (Source: City of Wilmington)

Work on the $600,000 project began in October of 2016. Crews removed and repaired the building's modillions (decorative supporting brackets) and repaired sections of the roof, soffit and gutters.

More than 130 modillions are on City Hall, many dating back to the original construction in the 1860s.

The original, cast iron modillions were cleaned, repaired and repainted by hand. Tin modillions that had been placed on the building throughout the years were replaced with new cast irons modillions as were a few originals that had to be replace.

