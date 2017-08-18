Environmental Review Committee to investigate GenX

The Environmental Review Committee will convene Wednesday afternoon in New Hanover County to investigate the discharge of GenX into the Cape Fear River. (Source: Pixabay)

The Environmental Review Committee will convene Wednesday afternoon in New Hanover County to investigate the discharge of GenX into the Cape Fear River.

Public officials from the lower Cape Fear region are invited to attend Wednesday's hearing, which is expected to be the first of several meetings the commission will hold regarding the GenX discharge.

Secretaries of the state Department of Environmental Quality, the Department of Health and Human Services and Chemours officials are invited to attend the hearing and answer questions about the developing matter.

"It is important for legislators to visit the lower Cape Fear region and hear from local families, public officials and environmental experts," North Carolina Speaker of the House Tim Moore and Senate Leader Phil Berger said in a joint statement. “Legislative hearings will provide a transparent process to help lawmakers and the public understand what happened, review the administration's handling of this matter, and hopefully begin the process of identifying ways for the administration to address the immediate problem of GenX contamination in our water.”

Members of the public are also invited to comment.

The hearing will be held Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 1:30 p.m. at the New Hanover County Government Center.

Newly-appointed members of the Environmental Review Commission are:



Rep. Jimmy Dixon, Co-Chair

Rep. Chuck McGrady, Co-Chair

Rep. Pat McElraft, Vice-Chair

Rep. Kyle Hall

Rep. Pricey Harrison

Rep. Bob Steinburg

Rep. Chris Millis

Rep. William Brisson

Rep. Larry Yarborough, Advisory Member

Rep. Holly Grange, Advisory Member

Rep. Frank Iler, Advisory Member

Rep. Ted Davis, Advisory Member

Sen. Trudy Wade, Chair

Sen. Dan Bishop

Sen. Angela Bryant

Sen. Bill Cook

Sen. Brent Jackson

Sen. Norman Sanderson

Sen. Erica Smith-Ingram

Sen. Andy Wells

