Environmental Review Committee holds hearing on GenX

The Environmental Review Committee will convene Wednesday to investigate the discharge of GenX into the Cape Fear River.
The hearing is expected to begin at approximately 1:30 p.m. at the New Hanover County Government Center.
Public officials from the lower Cape Fear region are invited to attend Wednesday's hearing, which is expected to be the first of several meetings the commission will hold regarding the GenX discharge.
Secretaries of the state Department of Environmental Quality, the Department of Health and Human Services and Chemours officials are invited to attend the hearing and answer questions about the developing matter.
"It is important for legislators to visit the lower Cape Fear region and hear from local families, public officials and environmental experts," North Carolina Speaker of the House Tim Moore and Senate Leader Phil Berger said in a joint statement. “Legislative hearings will provide a transparent process to help lawmakers and the public understand what happened, review the administration's handling of this matter, and hopefully begin the process of identifying ways for the administration to address the immediate problem of GenX contamination in our water.”
Members of the public are also invited to comment.
Newly-appointed members of the Environmental Review Commission are:
Rep. Jimmy Dixon, Co-Chair
Rep. Chuck McGrady, Co-Chair
Rep. Pat McElraft, Vice-Chair
Rep. Kyle Hall
Rep. Pricey Harrison
Rep. Bob Steinburg
Rep. Chris Millis
Rep. William Brisson
Rep. Larry Yarborough, Advisory Member
Rep. Holly Grange, Advisory Member
Rep. Frank Iler, Advisory Member
Rep. Ted Davis, Advisory Member
Sen. Trudy Wade, Chair
Sen. Dan Bishop
Sen. Angela Bryant
Sen. Bill Cook
Sen. Brent Jackson
Sen. Norman Sanderson
Sen. Erica Smith-Ingram
Sen. Andy Wells
