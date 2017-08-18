New Hanover Co. sending out property tax bills next week

The New Hanover County Tax Department will begin sending out property tax bills on Monday, Aug. 21. (Source: WECT)

The bills will reflect the property revaluation that went into effect on Jan. 1 and will reflect a 2.36 percent tax cut for the 2017-18 fiscal year. The rate is $0.57 per $100 assessed valuation, and $0.0775 per $100 for fire service in the unincorporated county.

The tax bills are mailed directly to property owners or their mortgage companies, if taxes are escrowed. Property owners who escrow taxes will receive a courtesy notice of their tax bill.

To assist in paying taxes, four payment coupons are included in the tax bills that show the total amount owed divided into four equal payments.

For more information or to make alternate payment arrangements, contact the tax department at 910-798-7300 or visit www.tax.nhcgov.com.

