TRAFFIC ALERT: Sanders Road reopens; Portion of River Road to close Saturday for triathlon

Sanders Road in Wilmington reopened Friday after crews completed work on a sinkhole issue.

The sinkhole had been a recurrent problem in front of Bellamy Elementary School.

Crews began working on the latest repair on July 17.

Officials said the work consisted of drilling and pumping a special type of grout at multiple locations in the area to stabilize the sinkhole.

A portion of River Road will closed from 6 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, from Sanders Road to Independence Blvd. while the RiverLights community hosts a triathlon.

