Missing Wilmington teen found safe

Tyler Malpass (Source: WPD) Tyler Malpass (Source: WPD)
WILMINGTON, NC

The Wilmington Police Department said a teenage girl who went missing earlier this month has been found safe.

According to officials, 16-year-old Tyler Malpass disappeared on August 11.

The WPD tweeted Tuesday afternoon that Malpass had been found and was safe.

