MISSING: 16-year-old last seen on Aug. 11

The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a teenage girl who went missing last week.

According to officials, 16-year-old Tyler Malpass was last seen on August 11.

No other details about Malpass' disappearance have been released.

MISSING PERSON: 16 yo Tyler Malpass. Last seen on Aug 11. Use Text-a-Tip or call 910-343-3609. pic.twitter.com/4LuMRY44cG — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) August 18, 2017

If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” and starting the text with “Tip708.”

