MISSING: 16-year-old last seen on Aug. 11

WILMINGTON, NC

The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a teenage girl who went missing last week.

According to officials, 16-year-old Tyler Malpass was last seen on August 11.

No other details about Malpass' disappearance have been released.

If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” and starting the text with “Tip708.”

