Bladen County plans to consolidate schools

The Bladen County board of education presented three consolidation options to county commissioners. (Source: WECT)

The Bladen County Board of Education has approved three different school consolidation options to be presented to county commissioners.

The options were approved Monday at the board of education meeting and are as follows:

Option A would involve closing two schools and consolidating them into one K-8 school. Those schools would be Plain View and Tar Heel.

Option B would involve closing six schools and consolidating them into two new K-8 schools near in the Tar Heel and Council areas. Those schools would include Tar Heel, Dublin, Plain Ville East Arcadia, Clarkton School of Discovery, and Booker T. Washington.

Option C would be to allow commissioners to create their own consolidation plan.

