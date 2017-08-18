TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Red Hill Road to close in Columbus Co.

A portion of Red Hill Road will be closed beginning Monday, Aug. 21, due to culvert maintenance. (Source: Raycom Media)

A portion of Red Hill Road will be closed beginning Monday, Aug. 21, due to culvert maintenance.

Crews will excavate into the roadway to reach a box-shaped reinforced concrete culvert.

The work is expected to take one to two weeks to finish.

Red Hill Road, also known as Business U.S. 74, will be closed between Jefferson Street in Whiteville and the U.S. 74/76 interchange at Red Hill Road.

During the closure, motorists should take U.S. 74/76 to the US 701 Bypass interchange.

