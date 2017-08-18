Technology helps protect local K-9 officers from deadly heat

More than a dozen K-9 officers, have died after heat exposure, left in the back of police cruisers. (Source: WECT)

Children left in hot cars is a growing problem across the country, as federal law requires small children to be buckled up in car seats in the vehicle’s back seat.

Law enforcement is not immune to the problem. More than a dozen K-9 officers, have died after heat exposure, left in the back of police cruisers.

“In North Carolina, we’re experiencing a very hot summer,” said Sgt. Justin Stegall, with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department. “When the heat index gets above 100 degrees, our car stays hot. The AC’s running full blast, ten and a half hours a day.”

Stegall’s K-9 partner is protected with new technology called “Hot-n-Pop,” a service available to law enforcement that wires technology in a car’s battery.

When the vehicle gets above a programmed temperature, the cruiser’s alarm is activated - horns blare, the cruisers blue lights are activated, the rear windows roll down, exposing the cage bar, and a fan kicks in the cool the animal in the vehicle.

“We put this system in place, so we don’t have to worry," Stegall said. “I need to know that canine is safe in my vehicle. If that alarm is to go off, a citizen, another patrol officer, another deputy --- somehow I am notified and I will come out and fix the situation.”

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.