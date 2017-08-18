Watch the solar eclipse safely with WECT

The Great American Eclipse is just days away and prime viewing can be found across the country.

No matter where you live, you can experience the Aug. 21 solar eclipse in some form. The entire continental U.S. will get at least a 50-percent partial eclipse. Alaska and Hawaii will see partial eclipses of about 20 to 30 percent.

If you plan to watch it outside, it's important to remember to shield your eyes with special NASA-approved glasses. Watching a solar eclipse is memorable, but looking directly at the sun can cause serious damage to your eyes.

WECT is hosting a Solar Eclipse Watch Party, Monday, Aug. 21 at Kowboyz on Market Street, featuring Band of Gold, corn hole and line dancing. Doors open at 11 a.m.

If you can't make the watch party, you can watch the eclipse safely wherever you are with WECT.

You won't want to miss WECT's one-hour Solar Eclipse special, Monday, 2-3 p.m. We will have reporters scattered around the area to provide live coverage of the event, as well as a view of the eclipse from other parts of the country.

You can watch the special on TV, online at wect.com, on the WECT news app (http://bit.ly/2pBobK4) and live on Facebook.

Regardless from where it's viewed, everyone will be wishing for the same thing: clear weather.

If you can't get to this one, there's another one coming April 8, 2024. It will go from Texas to Maine, and also hits Carbondale, IL.

