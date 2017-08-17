UNCW students reflect on Charlottesville

Students and faculty came together on the UNCW campus on Thursday night to talk about and reflect on the violence in Charlottesville. (Source: WECT)

Students and faculty came together on the UNCW campus on Thursday night to reflect on the violence in Charlottesville, Va., last weekend.

Dozens came out to the student center to participate in the last minute event.

A professor led the discussion, which included topics like race, safety on campus, and violence.

Student Body President Ottillie Mensah organized the event. She said the goal is to be proactive now, instead of reactive in the future.

"Seeing this, I think that good things are coming for our university, and that we just have to keep pushing forward regarding how we deal with race on campus and off campus and within our nation," she said.

The event lasted over two hours, and several students stayed after it was over.

Mensah said she hopes Thursday's discussion helped answer questions for students.

"Prior to this event, students were talking, and they didn't necessarily know what to do," Mensah said. "They didn't know how much impact and influence they had regarding how to respond to the Charlottesville incident."

Mensah and other students now hope to host similar events once a month.

For more information on the UNCW SGA, click here.

