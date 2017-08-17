Week 1 High School Football scoreboard

Thursday August 17
New Hanover 61, Rose 21 F
Richland 7, East Duplin 78 F
Friday August 18
Southern Wayne at Ashley
Holly Springs at Hoggard
Laney at Pinecrest
North Brunswick at Whiteville
South Brunswick at Red Springs
Topsail at Trask
West Brunswick at Socastee, SC
East Columbus at Green Sea-Floyds, SC
West Columbus at North Duplin
James Kenan at Wallace-Rose Hill
Pender at Lakewood
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.