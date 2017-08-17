Week 1 High School Football scoreboard - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Week 1 High School Football scoreboard

Thursday August 17

New Hanover 61, Rose 21 F
Richland 7, East Duplin 78 F


Friday August 18

Southern Wayne at Ashley
Holly Springs at Hoggard
Laney at Pinecrest
North Brunswick at Whiteville
South Brunswick at Red Springs
Topsail at Trask
West Brunswick at Socastee, SC
East Columbus at Green Sea-Floyds, SC
West Columbus at North Duplin
James Kenan at Wallace-Rose Hill
Pender at Lakewood

 

