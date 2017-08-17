Man cashing in on solar eclipse

With solar eclipse glasses flying off the shelves everywhere, one man in Pender County is making some extra cash days before the big event.

Anthony Rosso said the idea came to him after he ran an experiment on Facebook.

"I was like, I am going to run a little test," Rosso said. "I put up a fake ad saying that I had them. Next thing I know, my inbox is just going ding, ding, ding."

Rosso then ordered close to 300 glasses that he sold almost overnight on Ebay.

He said he has ordered thousands of glasses for anywhere from $1 to $3. Now, Rosso is selling them for $5 apiece.

"I would love to tell you how much money I have made," Rosso said. "Let's just say I have made enough to buy a brand new car, cash."

However, Rosso won't be out spending all the money on trivial things. He recently had chest surgery and now faces medical bills of over $50,000.

Rosso said while some people think he is being greedy, he thinks the business is helping him heal.

"Instead of me thinking my chest is hurting, or it's hard to walk, this helps me stand on my feet and recover a little bit better," he said. "This is all I dream about at night. All night is solar eclipse glasses. It is not the pain I am feeling, so it helps a lot."

Rosso said he won't be using the glasses long on Monday.

"I am going to do exactly what everyone else is going to do," he said. "I am going to take my glasses off and take my phone out and take a picture of the solar eclipse. It will probably make my parents mad because they spent $5 on a pair of glasses I'm not going to use."

