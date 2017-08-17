Significant solar eclipses past and future

Solar eclipses are rare events across southeast NC. When the moon’s shadow casts itself during the eclipse, it happens over a very narrow area. Any one spot on earth sees a total solar eclipse on average about once every 300 years.

You must go all the way back to March 7, 1970 to find the last solar eclipse that impacted southeast NC. On that date, 47 years ago, we had an eclipse that had totality from: just east of Tallahassee, FL, just west of Savannah, GA, close to Florence, then up towards Fayetteville, and Greenville.

Wilmington was not in the totality area that day. This was the last solar eclipse that came through southeast NC.

But when was the last total solar eclipse that came through the United States? 38 years ago! That’s right it has been 38 years since a total solar eclipse of any kind affected the United States.

On that date, it wasn’t near southeast North Carolina, it was in the Pacific Northwest. On February 26, 1979, the eclipse moved across Portland, OR (just like this year). Except this time, it moved across Idaho, Montana, and northwest North Dakota including Williston.

The good news is you won’t have to wait as long for the next total solar eclipse to affect the United States. It will happen in less than seven years on April 8, 2024. However, it won’t exactly be close by. On that date, we’ll have a total solar eclipse move from: Del Rio, TX, Dallas, Little Rock, AR, Indianapolis, Buffalo, and Caribou, ME.

The next one that will come close to us will occur on March 30, 2052. This eclipse will move across: Brownsville, TX, clipping Grand Isle, LA in southeast LA, across Tallahassee, FL, and Hilton Head, SC. This eclipse does not move directly over southeast NC, but it does pass just to our south offshore.

You’ll have to wait until 2078 before you find the next total solar eclipse moves across southeast North Carolina. It starts in: New Orleans, Montgomery, AL, then not quite Wilmington but Fayetteville and other parts of southeast NC will see totality on May 11, 2078.

As you can see solar eclipses are rare events. My advice is take advantage this year and make sure you have proper solar glasses, ISO approved.

