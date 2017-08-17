Significant solar eclipses past and future

Whew... Summer... A hot high pressure system will control the Carolina weather for most of the forecast period, though a trough of low pressure might get close enough to ramp-up storm chances a bit more Saturday relative to some of the other days.More >>
Solar eclipses are rare events across southeast NC.
ARE YOU EXCITED? The so-called "Great American Eclipse of 2017" is coming Monday, August 21.
NOAA - the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration - released its updated 2017 Hurricane Season forecast for the Atlantic Basin Wednesday.
August 21, 2017, will provide a unique opportunity to study what happens when the Earth goes dark during a total Solar Eclipse.
