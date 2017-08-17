An inside look at how officials prepare to call high school football games

Players and coaches are probably excited or nervous about the high school football season kicking off this week in southeastern North Carolina.

Fans and parents are likely feeling similar emotions.

What about the people who officiate those games?

“I played high school football and it’s almost like going back and playing again,” said Rusty Worley, who will call Friday’s North Brunswick-Whiteville game in Whiteville. “It gets pretty exciting. … You look forward to the season.”

Worley has been officiating games for nine years, and he will be the umpire -- the person who focuses on what happens at the line of scrimmage -- during Friday’s game between the Scorpions and the host Wolfpack.

Despite what players, coaches and fans might think, officials spend a lot of time preparing, even before Week 1 when there is no game video available.

“People think we just drive (to a game) and start throwing flags and blowing whistles,” Worley said. “There’s a little bit more strategy to it than that.”

During a phone interview with Worley and through access to the crew’s pregame routine, WECT's Tony Castleberry is getting an inside look at what officials do to get ready to call a game and will provide a play-by-play account on Friday night.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.