NAMI of Wilmington to hold classes for families of mentally ill children

The National Alliance on Mental Illness in Wilmington will offer a class for parents and other family members of children with mental disorders.

NAMI Basics helps parents and caregivers of children to understand the brain disorders that are causing behavioral difficulties, and the critical roles families play in the treatment of those illnesses.

“This course is a wonderful experience," NAMI Basics instructor Paul Bobotas said. “It balances facts about brain disorders and skill training with emotional support, self-care and empowerment. We hope parents and other family caregivers of children and adolescents with behavioral and emotional challenges will take advantage of this opportunity.”

The six-week class will begin on Sept. 12 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church Activity Center on Independence Blvd.

Two trained volunteers who have children with mental disorders will lead the program.

The class provides tips to work with school systems and other community resources to meet the needs of children with mental disorders. In addition to learning facts about these conditions, participants benefit from learning from others in similar situations.

For more information on the class and how to register, call Paul Bobotas at 508-846-4397 or click here.

