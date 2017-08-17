New Hanover County releases fourth opioid PSA

New Hanover County's Communications and Outreach Department has released the fourth of six public service announcements about the opioid epidemic. (Source: WECT)

In the fourth of six public service announcements, New Hanover County's Communications and Outreach Department has a message of hope for people affected by the country's opioid epidemic.

The newest 30-second PSA opens with a shot of a man looking into a medicine cabinet full of pill bottles and the words "Opioid addiction can ruin lives" appear on the screen.

Images of various people follow with "There are services for addiction," "There are services for families" and "There are services for you" coming up in succession.

View all of the PSAs on the county's YouTube channel.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.