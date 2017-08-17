Lane closures coming next week on US 421

Repairs are needed on a guardrail and will force lane closures on US 421 south of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge. (Source: Pixabay)

Motorists should expect lane closures on US 421 south of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge on Tuesday and Wednesday night.

According to an NC Department of Transportation news release on Thursday, repairs are needed on a metal guardrail that was damaged by a recent crash.

Closures will be in place Tuesday and Wednesday night from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. One lane will remain open for traffic in each direction and there will not be any detours, but motorists are encouraged to slow down and be especially careful traveling through the work zone.

