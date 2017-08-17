CFPUA begins yearlong pilot test for treating compounds in drinking water

The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority said in a Thursday update that it is experimenting with a pilot test to determine the potential for treating compounds like GenX at the plant level.

According to the CFPUA release, staff at Sweeney Water Treatment Plant plan to run the pilot test for up to a year with the goal of collecting data on the effectiveness of granular activated carbon and ion exchange technologies in getting chemicals out of drinking water.

CFPUA's testing for GenX, an unregulated chemical that was discharged into the Cape Fear River by the Chemours Company, is scheduled to continue three days a week, and the utility authority's staff will begin working with UNCW to identify and quantify other compounds found in the river, according to Thursday's update.

Also, CFPUA Chairman Mike Brown will begin issuing updates three days a week instead of daily starting next week. Brown's updates are scheduled for Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

