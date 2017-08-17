Pop-Up Shop4Pups at brewery benefits Paws for People

Paws for People gives those with disabilities assistance by providing them with trained canines. (Source: WECT)

Put back some pints and help Paws for People.

A Pop-Up Shop4Pups will be held Thursday, Aug. 17 at Wrightsville Beach Brewery from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Paws for People is a nonprofit organization that gives those with physical, mental and emotional disabilities assistance by providing them with trained canines.

Wrightsville Beach Brewery is located at 6201 Oleander Drive in Wilmington.

