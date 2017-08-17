UNCW men's soccer picked to finish third in CAA

RICHMOND, Virginia – UNCW redshirt senior forward Julio Moncada has been named as a member of the Preseason All-Colonial Athletic Association Men’s Soccer Team in a vote of the league’s head coaches.



In addition, junior midfielder Joel Bylander and sophomore defender Mark Lindstrom received honorable mention notice on the preseason all-conference team while the Seahawks were picked to finish third in the nine-team circuit.



Moncada, a First-Team All-CAA and NCCSIA All-State selection last year, started all 17 games for the Seahawks and led the team with eight goals and three assists. The Puerto Cortes, Honduras, native led the CAA with six game-winning goals and was a two-time selection as the league’s Player-of-the-Week.



Meanwhile, Bylander started 16-of-17 games as a sophomore and earned Second-Team All-CAA honors in addition to being a First-Team All-State selection. A native of Stockholm, Sweden, Bylander has scored one goal with three assists in two seasons at UNCW while starting 34-of-36 games.



Lindstrom claimed Second-Team All-CAA honors a year ago after starting 17 games as a freshman. The Gavle, Gastrikland, Sweden, product was also a member of the CAA’s All-Rookie Team and received First-Team All-State recognition. He was named to the Top Drawer Soccer National Team-of-the-Week after leading UNCW to back-to-back shutouts against Dayton and Winthrop.



William & Mary was picked as the preseason favorite after earning five first-place votes while Hofstra followed in second place. The Pride claimed three first-place votes while the Seahawks received the first-place vote.

2017 Colonial Athletic Association Men’s Soccer Preseason Poll

Pl. Team Pts (1st Place)

1. William & Mary 61 (5)

2. Hofstra 52 (3)

3. UNCW 49 (1)

4. Elon 45

5. Delaware 40

T-6. College of Charleston 23

T-6. James Madison 23

8. Northeastern 20

9. Drexel 11

2017 Preseason All-Colonial Athletic Association Men’s Soccer Team

Name School Pos. Cl. Hometown

Elijah Agu Elon F Sr. Cary, N.C.

Ryder Bell William & Mary F Jr. Moreland Hills, Ohio

Julio Moncada UNCW F R-Sr. Puerto Cortes, Honduras

Antonio Bustamante William & Mary M Jr. Springfield, Va.

Danny Elliott Hofstra M Sr. Nottingham, England

Robert Gillin Delaware M Jr. Marlton, N.J.

Fede Prieto Delaware M So. Las Rozas de Madrid, Spain

Leland Archer Charleston D Sr. Port of Spain, Trinidad

Marcel Berry William & Mary D Jr. Charlottesville, Va.

Thibault Philippe Delaware D Sr. Saint-Brieuc, France

John Schroeder Delaware D Jr. Houston, Texas

Todd Morton Delaware GK R-Jr. West Chester, Pa.

2017 CAA Preseason Player of the Year: Antonio Bustamante, William & Mary

Honorable Mention: Luke Brown, Hofstra (D); Joel Bylander, UNCW (M); Jonathan Coleby, Elon (D); Meshack Eshun Addy, Hofstra (F); William Eskay (F), William & Mary; Mark Lindstrom, UNCW (D); Billy Metzler, James Madison (M); Ackim Mpofu, Northeastern (D); Tanner Shane, William & Mary (D)

- UNCWSports.com -