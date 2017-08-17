UNCW men's soccer picked to finish third in CAA - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

UNCW men's soccer picked to finish third in CAA

UNCW men's soccer picked to finish 3rd in CAA (Source: UNCW) UNCW men's soccer picked to finish 3rd in CAA (Source: UNCW)

RICHMOND, Virginia – UNCW redshirt senior forward Julio Moncada has been named as a member of the Preseason All-Colonial Athletic Association Men’s Soccer Team in a vote of the league’s head coaches. 

In addition, junior midfielder Joel Bylander and sophomore defender Mark Lindstrom received honorable mention notice on the preseason all-conference team while the Seahawks were picked to finish third in the nine-team circuit.  

Moncada, a First-Team All-CAA and NCCSIA All-State selection last year, started all 17 games for the Seahawks and led the team with eight goals and three assists. The Puerto Cortes, Honduras, native led the CAA with six game-winning goals and was a two-time selection as the league’s Player-of-the-Week. 

Meanwhile, Bylander started 16-of-17 games as a sophomore and earned Second-Team All-CAA honors in addition to being a First-Team All-State selection. A native of Stockholm, Sweden, Bylander has scored one goal with three assists in two seasons at UNCW while starting 34-of-36 games. 

Lindstrom claimed Second-Team All-CAA honors a year ago after starting 17 games as a freshman. The Gavle, Gastrikland, Sweden, product was also a member of the CAA’s All-Rookie Team and received First-Team All-State recognition. He was named to the Top Drawer Soccer National Team-of-the-Week after leading UNCW to back-to-back shutouts against Dayton and Winthrop. 

William & Mary was picked as the preseason favorite after earning five first-place votes while Hofstra followed in second place. The Pride claimed three first-place votes while the Seahawks received the first-place vote. 
2017 Colonial Athletic Association Men’s Soccer Preseason Poll
Pl.     Team                                                       Pts (1st Place)
1.       William & Mary                                         61 (5)
2.       Hofstra                                                    52 (3)
3.       UNCW                                                     49 (1)
4.       Elon                                                        45
5.       Delaware                                                  40
T-6.    College of Charleston                               23
T-6.    James Madison                                        23
8.       Northeastern                                            20
9.       Drexel                                                      11

2017 Preseason All-Colonial Athletic Association Men’s Soccer Team
Name                              School                         Pos.         Cl.                Hometown
Elijah Agu                       Elon                              F              Sr.                Cary, N.C.
Ryder Bell                       William & Mary              F              Jr.                Moreland Hills, Ohio
Julio Moncada                 UNCW                           F              R-Sr.            Puerto Cortes, Honduras
Antonio Bustamante         William & Mary              M              Jr.                Springfield, Va.
Danny Elliott                   Hofstra                         M              Sr.                Nottingham, England
Robert Gillin                    Delaware                       M              Jr.                Marlton, N.J.
Fede Prieto                     Delaware                       M              So.               Las Rozas de Madrid, Spain
Leland Archer                  Charleston                     D              Sr.                Port of Spain, Trinidad
Marcel Berry                    William & Mary              D              Jr.                Charlottesville, Va.
Thibault Philippe              Delaware                       D              Sr.                Saint-Brieuc, France
John Schroeder               Delaware                       D              Jr.                Houston, Texas
Todd Morton                   Delaware                       GK            R-Jr.             West Chester, Pa.

2017 CAA Preseason Player of the Year: Antonio Bustamante, William & Mary

Honorable Mention: Luke Brown, Hofstra (D); Joel Bylander, UNCW (M); Jonathan Coleby, Elon (D); Meshack Eshun Addy, Hofstra (F); William Eskay (F), William & Mary; Mark Lindstrom, UNCW (D); Billy Metzler, James Madison (M); Ackim Mpofu, Northeastern (D); Tanner Shane, William & Mary (D)

UNCWSports.com

