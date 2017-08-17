After hearing, UNC now awaits NCAA ruling in academic case (Source: UNC)

By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer

North Carolina has wrapped up a two-day hearing with an NCAA infractions committee panel that will decide whether the school faces penalties tied to its multi-year academic scandal.

Now the case goes into yet another holding pattern.

School officials spent much of Wednesday in a closed-door meeting with committee members in Nashville, Tennessee. They returned Thursday morning for a second session lasting about 4½ hours with the panel that will determine whether UNC faces penalties such as fines, probation or vacated wins and championships.

NCAA spokeswoman Stacey Osburn confirmed the hearing was complete but didn't comment further because the panel must deliberate before issuing a ruling, which typically comes weeks to months after a hearing.

UNC faces five top-level charges, including lack of institutional control, in a case involving irregular courses.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)