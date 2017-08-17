My turn: Accepting different points of view

I received an email from a viewer expressing concern that we might be headed for another civil war pitting liberals against conservatives. I don’t think it is quite that bad, but this is certainly not the “dream” Martin Luther King Jr. gave his life for.

It’s been over 50 years since the Civil Rights Act was enacted and we should be better than what took place in Charlottesville last weekend. Why can’t we get this right?

It seems like almost every ideological group has extremists that want to force their philosophy on other people. We see the consequences of that behavior when people get hurt or killed.

Wouldn’t it make more sense to accept the fact that we have differences and that our great nation allows for different points of view? Be it conservative or liberal, no one side should try to force their beliefs on others. Instead, let’s try to focus our attention on what unites us, the privilege of living in the greatest country on earth.

