Hampstead man steals over $10K of items during home break-in, deputies say

The Pender County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Hampstead man in connection to a home break-in back in June.

According to officials, Rolando Ezequiel Martinez, 36, was taken into custody Thursday and charged with:

2 counts felony breaking and entering a residence

2 counts felony larceny after breaking into a shed

2 counts felony possession stolen goods

2 counts felony break and enter a motor vehicle

1 count of misdemeanor larceny

1 count of injury to personal property\

Martinez allegedly broke into a home in the Washington Acres neighborhood in Hampstead on Jun 25. He reportedly stole over $10,000 worth of items including tools, firearms, and antique coins.

He also caused approximately $4,800 in damage to the home, officials said.

Martinez was booked into the Pender County Jail under a $100,000 bond.

