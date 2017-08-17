Little Buddy: Tre-sean

Tre-sean is an outgoing, active and silly 10-year-old boy. (Source: Cape Fear Volunteer Center)

Tre-sean is an outgoing, active and silly 10-year-old boy.

He loves to play basketball, video games and read. He would love a Big Buddy to spend time with him.

If you are interested in mentoring Tre’sean, or any other child in the program, please visit the Cape Fear Volunteer Center and fill out an application.

Any questions about the program can be directed to cfvcdirector@gmail.org or by phone at (910) 392-8180.