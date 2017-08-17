CAA slate released for UNCW women's basketball

The UNCW women's basketball team, led by first-year coach Karen Barefoot, will kick off its Colonial Athletic Association schedule on Friday, Dec. 29, with a visit to defending league champion Elon.More >>
The UNCW women's basketball team, led by first-year coach Karen Barefoot, will kick off its Colonial Athletic Association schedule on Friday, Dec. 29, with a visit to defending league champion Elon.More >>
UNCW's Patrick Cover’s run ends at the U.S. AmateurMore >>
UNCW's Patrick Cover’s run ends at the U.S. AmateurMore >>
Gastonia beats Wilmington to claim Pettit Cup ChampionshipMore >>
Gastonia beats Wilmington to claim Pettit Cup ChampionshipMore >>
Duke safety McDuffie out with broken thumbMore >>
Duke safety McDuffie out with broken thumbMore >>
High School Football week one scheduleMore >>
High School Football week one scheduleMore >>