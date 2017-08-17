CAA slate released for UNCW women's basketball

The UNCW women's basketball team, led by first-year coach Karen Barefoot, will kick off its Colonial Athletic Association schedule on Friday, Dec. 29, with a visit to defending league champion Elon. (Source: UNCW)

The UNCW women's basketball team, led by first-year coach Karen Barefoot, will kick off its Colonial Athletic Association schedule on Friday, Dec. 29, with a visit to defending league champion Elon.

The contest against the Phoenix opens an 18-game conference slate that features a home-and-home series against each of the other nine CAA teams.

"I am excited to be coaching again in the CAA," said Barefoot. "It is a very talented league with some great teams and we look forward to competing against them this season.

"The conference did a nice job with this year's schedule and I think our fans will enjoy seeing us compete against our league opponents. It should be an exciting year."

UNCW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CAA SCHEDULE

Dec. 29 at Elon 7 p.m.

Dec. 31 William & Mary 2 p.m.

Jan. 5 Northeastern 11:30 a.m.

Jan. 7 Hofstra 1 p.m.

Jan. 12 at Towson 7 p.m.

Jan. 14 at Drexel 2 p.m.

Jan. 19 Delaware 7 p.m.

Jan. 21 James Madison 2 p.m.

Jan. 28 at Delaware 1 p.m.

Feb. 2 at Northeastern 7 p.m.

Feb. 4 at Hofstra 2 p.m.

Feb. 9 College of Charleston 7 p.m.

Feb. 11 Drexel 2 p.m.

Feb. 16 at William & Mary 7 p.m.

Feb. 18 at James Madison 2 p.m.

Feb. 23 at College of Charleston 11:30 a.m.

Mar. 1 Towson 7 p.m.

Mar. 3 Elon 2 p.m.

Mar. 7-10 CAA Tournament (Philadelphia, Pa.)

Dates and times are subject to change

