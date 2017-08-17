Columbus Co. inmate indicted for attempted murder of corrections officer

Keenan Lynard Jones is accused of attacking corrections officer Ricky Dale Graham on Aug. 3, 2017. (Source: Columbus Co. District Attorney's Office)

An inmate at the Columbus Correctional Institution in Whiteville was indicted by a grand jury for attempted murder.

Keenan Lynard Jones is accused of attacking corrections officer Ricky Dale Graham on Aug. 3, 2017.

In addition to attempted murder, Jones was also indicted for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a dangerous weapon in prison.

The Columbus County Sheriff's Office and NC SBI investigated the case.

According to the NC Department of Corrections, Jones was in prison for failing to register as a sex offender. He was previously convicted of indecent liberties with a child in Rowan County in 2014. He has had two infractions while in prison, unauthorized leave on Feb. 9, 2017, and lock tampering on July 15, 2015.

