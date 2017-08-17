Dozens of chickens, ducks, rabbits up for adoption after owner dies

Columbus County Animal Control is trying to rehome dozens of chickens, ducks, and rabbits after a Riegelwood resident recently passed away.

According to Joey Prince, animal control manager, approximately 200 chickens and ducks and about 50 rabbits are at the home. Officers were on-site Wednesday making sure the animals had food and water. They are in the process of finding new homes for the animals and experts have been called in to help move the mothers with eggs.

Prince said the animals appeared healthy and the area where they lived was kept clean.

"By all accounts, he made sure these animals were kept in great shape and we are told he would go without food at times himself to ensure his flock had enough to eat. The owner passed this week, and his family has asked that we ensure these animals go to good homes. These types of animals are a little outside our usual daily activities, but we should be able to find them all homes." said Prince.

Prince said the agency is required to hold the animals for 72 hours prior to adoption. They will be up for adoption on Monday on a first-come, first-served basis.

The animals will also be checked out by experts to ensure they don't need additional treatment prior to being adopted.

