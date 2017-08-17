Man faces cocaine, marijuana charges in Brunswick Co. - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Man faces cocaine, marijuana charges in Brunswick Co.

James Anthony Holden (Source: Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Office) James Anthony Holden (Source: Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Office)
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

A Bolivia man is facing multiple drug charges after his arrest Wednesday.

James Anthony Holden, 21, was arrested by the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office and charged with:

  • possession with the intent to sell/deliver cocaine
  • possession with the intent to sell/deliver marijuana
  • maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance
  • simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance
  • possession drug paraphernalia

According to sheriff's office officials, Holden had 15 grams of cocaine in his possession.

