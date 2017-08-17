Man faces cocaine, marijuana charges in Brunswick Co.

A Bolivia man is facing multiple drug charges after his arrest Wednesday.

James Anthony Holden, 21, was arrested by the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office and charged with:

possession with the intent to sell/deliver cocaine

possession with the intent to sell/deliver marijuana

maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance

simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance

possession drug paraphernalia

According to sheriff's office officials, Holden had 15 grams of cocaine in his possession.

